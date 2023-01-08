"That's a great (head coach) situation to walk into," an NFL source said. "The Texans have money to spend and some good young players. It's not like the cupboard is totally bare."

INDIANAPOLIS - The Houston Texans' bad news as it relates to the head coaching position? Lovie Smith's job security is considered to be in serious danger heading into the final game of another dismal season, according to NFL sources, meaning an unstable look for a franchise that might end up employing three different head coaches in three seasons.

The good news? Should the Texans fire Smith, they are considered by league officials to be an attractive job destination.

"That's a great situation to walk into," an NFL source said. "The Texans have money to spend and some good young players. It's not like the cupboard is totally bare."

In Smith's first season in charge, the Texans have amassed a league-worst 2-13-1 record heading into Sunday's final game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts. And there are obviously major roster holes.

But the Texans in 2023 have a projected $47.7 million in salary-cap space and two first-round draft picks following the trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson by general manager Nick Caserio, whose job is believed to be safe, according to several sources.

"Nick has had a lot of heavy lifting to do in Houston," a source said. "They practically had to start from scratch.''

The Texans have some talent under contract, including Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, Pro Bowl alternate running back Dameon Pierce, right tackle Tytus Howard, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who's likely to be traded this offseason after nearly being dealt at the NFL deadline.

They also have receivers Nico Collins and John Metchie III, who missed his rookie season while being treated for leukemia, and young star-caliber talent on defense with linebacker Christian Harris, safety Jalen Pitre and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

What the Texans need to prioritize is figuring out a long-term solution at quarterback and they will consider all options from the draft to veterans.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is undersized but widely regarded as the most gifted prospect ahead of Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud.

All of that will be part of the discussion - should Smith be dismissed - with candidates like Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (sources tell us of "mutual interest'' there), Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

"No, Lovie's job is not safe," a source told TexansDaily.com - but there is a chance the competitive future of the franchise might be.

