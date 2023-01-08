The Texans and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon have mutual interest if coach Lovie Smith's job comes open, sources tell TexansDaily

INDIANAPOLIS - Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith's job security is considered to be in serious danger heading into the final game of another dismal season, according to NFL sources who tell TexansDaily.com that the Texans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon would have mutual interest if the job comes open.

In Smith's first season in charge, the Texans have amassed a league-worst 2-13-1 record heading into Sunday's final game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

"No, Lovie's job is not safe," a source told TexansDaily.com.

Several league sources have labeled Gannon as a top candidate for the Texans' potential opening after he made a strong impression during two interviews last season before the Texans promoted Smith from defensive coordinator after considering former NFL quarterback Josh McCown for the job.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero are other highly regarded candidates. Former Broncos coach Vic Fangio could be in play as a defensive boss if Johnson, who has done a commendable job with quarterback Jared Goff, was the choice as a potential successor to Smith.

"Johnson is impressive, very sharp," a source said. "He's done a very nice job with that offense."

Former Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers' highly-rated defensive coordinator, is not expected to pursue the job.

Ryans once filed a lawsuit against the Texans and the NFL seeking damages and alleging issues with the field surface's design and construction after suffering a torn Achilles at NRG Stadium in 2014.

Gannon could possibly assemble an experienced staff with his connections to former Colts coach Frank Reich, Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.

Gannon interviewed with the Texans, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings during the last hiring cycle.



Gannon “knocked it out of the park” and “crushed” his meetings with NFL teams, impressing them with his knowledge, creativity, detailed plans about strategy and staff and his passion for the game, according to league sources.

One member of an NFL search committee said of Gannon: “He knows the answer before you even ask him the question.”



One NFL executive described Gannon, 40, as having some similarities to Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley.

Staley and Gannon are close friends who grew up competing against each other in youth sports in Ohio.

“Incredibly intelligent and passionate,” a source said of Gannon. “This guy is a superstar. He’s worked with great people like George Paton and Rob Brzezinski with the Vikings. It says a lot that those guys think the world of the guy.”

Former NFL defensive coordinator Gregg Williams worked with Gannon when he was a scout for the Rams and with the Tennessee Titans as a quality control coach.

“Jonathan is a really good person with a great upbringing who’s never been afraid to outwork everyone around him and never afraid of any tasks,” Williams said. “He’s had to work his way up in the business. Those are the guys I love the most. If he winds up as a head coach, you have to have a working understanding of all of the other people at all of those levels and those positions they occupy."

"He’s sharp. He’s a detailed person. He’s a good football man.''

Should the Texans dismiss Smith, they're expected to run a wide-ranging coaching search. The Texans hope for a long-term solution at head coach who can work constructively in tandem with the personnel department and teach and develop young players.

Where the Texans stand is obviously not in a good place, but Smith expressed optimism that it will improve with more time. Whether Smith has more time on the job will become known soon.

"Everybody that’s connected to Houston Texans football is disappointed in where we are, but not losing hope or anything like that," Smith said. "I think we all see that better days are ahead.”

