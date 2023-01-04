Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reflects On Bills Damar Hamlin: 'It's Hard'

The Houston Texans returned to practice Wednesday morning, but their minds remained on the health status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith says the Houston Texans are trying to return to normalcy ahead of their season finale against the Indianapolis Colts. But he acknowledged that making preparations for Week 18 has been difficult.

The Texans, along with the rest of the league, are rattled by the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin — who went into cardiac arrest Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Smith gave the team a day off Tuesday morning to give his players more time to comprehend the unprecedented situation. Upon their return to NRG Stadium on Wednesday, Smith said he held his morning meeting alongside the team's mental health director.

"It is hard," Smith said. "I've been in games that had some serious injuries, but not one like this. I am a believer, and I believe in the power of prayer. There are a lot of people praying for him. And we hope that he gets better each day."

The Texans have several coaches and players who played with Hamlin and know him personally.

Smith said he allowed Hamlin's former teammates to share stories about who he is as a person. They described Hamlin as a great guy who loves to play the game and had overcome a lot in his life.

Hamlin has recorded a career-high 91 tackles, six for losses, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 15 games and 13 starts for the Bills. He was a sixth-round pick by the Bills during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Per ESPN, the Texans donated $10,003 to Hamlin's Christmas toy drive on Tuesday.

"I cannot wait to see him come back," Smith said. "For him to be healthy and whole. And for him to see the impact that he has had."

