Texans Coach Lovie Smith's Job In Danger: Inside the Possible Firing

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith's job is in danger after accumulating a 2-13-1 record heading into the final game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

INDIANAPOLIS - The Houston Texans' revolving door of head coaches could be poised to spin around for the third year in a row.

Texans coach Lovie Smith's job security is considered to be in serious danger heading into the final game of another dismal season as the organization weighs dismissing the coach after one year as head coach, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

In his first season, the Texans have amassed a league-worst 2-13-1 record heading into Sunday's final game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

"No, Lovie's job is not safe," a source said. "This has been a terrible season, but that's not all that this is about."

Among the concerns expressed by sources about Smith's management style: not being receptive to suggestions and feedback regarding strategy, scheme, practice routines and the use of analytics and other data.

Smith, 64, has been characterized as an old-school coach who has been as advertised in terms of applying a hard-nosed and hard-working approach to the game.

The myriad of issues with the Texans have not involved a lack of buy-in from players, per multiple sources.

The effort is regarded as being consistently strong, including solid performances in five one-score defeats that include recent losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the Texans were steamrolled 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday and were not competitive.

The roster still has obvious holes, including the all-important quarterback position expected to be addressed in the draft and/or free agency.

The Texans will earn the top overall pick of the draft should they lose Sunday. A combination of a Texans win and the Chicago Bears losing or tying their game to the Minnesota Vikings would mean the Texans wind up with the second overall pick.

After elevating Smith, the Texans have performed even worse than expected after going 4-13 in 2021 under David Culley. A first-time head coach, Culley was fired after one season -- just one year after the Texans fired Bill O'Brien following an 0-4 start in 2020.

The Texans are averaging just 16.1 points, ranking 31st under offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and last in total offense. Smith's defense ranks 30th in yards allowed and 26th in scoring.

The special-teams units coached by Frank Ross have been one of the few bright spots during a dismal season during which the Texans failed to win a home game for the first time in franchise history, going 0-7-1.

Smith has made his case for staying on the job publicly and privately to the Texans, including with CEO and chairman Cal McNair.

Smith acknowledged this week that the Texans haven't met the admittedly low expectations for a rebuilding franchise.

“I think it’s safe to say we haven’t," Smith said. "Everybody has high goals for winning every game, winning the division. There’s a lot of things that we didn’t get accomplished. Was that realistic? I don’t know, but those were our goals.”

Should the Texans fire Smith, they are considered an attractive job destination. The Texans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon have mutual interest if the job is open, according to sources. Former Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers' highly-rated defensive coordinator, is not expected to pursue the job. But worth mentioning at this early stage: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

"That's a great situation to walk into," an NFL source said. "The Texans have money to spend and some good young players. It's not like the cupboard is totally bare."

The Texans in 2023 have a projected $47.7 million in salary-cap space and two first-round draft picks following the trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson by general manager Nick Caserio, whose job is believed to be safe, according to several sources.

"Nick has had a lot of heavy lifting to do in Houston," a source said. "They practically had to start from scratch.''

And after Sunday's game? When it comes to the head coaching spot, Houston may be "starting from scratch'' again.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.