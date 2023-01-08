Will Texans Fire Lovie Smith? Coach 'Stating Case' With McNairs For Job

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith could be out after one year, and he is now reportedly making the case with the McNair family for his job.

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is reportedly pleading his case to the McNair family to keep his job, per a report from NFL.com.

Smith is reportedly concerned that he will be fired soon after the conclusion of the team's Sunday matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans presently hold the league's worst record at 2-13-1 and are currently in line for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Should Smith's pleading attempts to change his fate, he would become the second consecutive coach to be fired by the Texans after just one year, following David Culley's dismal 4-13 2021 season.

And if the Texans lose on Sunday, they would finish with the second-worst record in franchise history, behind only the 2013 and 2005 seasons, in which Houston finished 2-14 in each campaign.

Despite having some significant young talent on the roster, including Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates Dameon Pierce and Jalen Pitre, the Texans currently rank at or near the bottom of the NFL in most major statistical categories.

And according to the report from NFL.com, the McNairs were expecting the infusion of talent to result in a step forward for the franchise. By some accounts, not only has that not happened, but the team has seemingly regressed.

