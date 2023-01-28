Texans Coach Candidate Ejiro Has Second Interview with Colts

HOUSTON — The NFL coaching carousel is starting to take shape. The Carolina Panthers made the first hiring of the off-season by naming Frank Reich the team's new head coach.

The Houston Texans could be the next franchise in line to hire their new coach. But Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero may not be the Texans' choice. According to NFL Network, Evero had his second interview with the Indianapolis Colts. His interview lasted for 12 to 14 hours.

Evero's lengthy interview could be another sign that the Texans are leaning toward San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their next coach. Ryans is currently the front-runner for Houston's vacancy. And a source told TexansDaily.com that "players have expressed excitement over DeMeco."

Evero was one of two candidates who held a second interview with the Texans earlier in the week. The other was New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

With Evero at the helm, the Broncos finished seventh in total defense, 14th in scoring defense, and second in third-down defense. In addition to the Texans and Colts, Evero also held interviews with the Broncos, Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon remains another leading candidate for Houston.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.