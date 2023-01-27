Source: Texans Players 'Excited' About Coach Candidate DeMeco Ryans

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top coaching candidate for the Houston Texans, and players have expressed excitement over the potential hire.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Jan. 20. And one week removed from his virtual interview, Ryans has emerged as a Texans' top candidate ...

And, we are told, a very popular candidate in the Houston locker room.

A source tells TexansDaily.com that "players have expressed excitement over DeMeco."

Ryans has seemingly taken the lead as the favorite to become the Texans' sixth coach in franchise history. Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon remains another top candidate.

Ryans canceled interviews with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, which were set up before the 49ers' Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. But it appears the lone threat to the Texans could be the Denver Broncos, who have also considered Ryans at the top of their list.

Ryans, who was involved in a "lengthy and very positive" interview with Houston, elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. During the regular season, San Francisco's defense recorded the second-most takeaways (30) while giving up an average of 16.3 points.

Ryans was the seventh of eight candidates the Texans interviewed since the firing of Lovie Smith on Jan. 8. Earlier this week, Houston held second-round interviews with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

