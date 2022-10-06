Bottom Three QB? Texans QB Davis Mills Ranked Low in Latest QB Rankings

The Houston Texans find themselves amid a rebuild, as they look to return to contending for not only the AFC South but an AFC championship as well.

As the rebuild continues, one major question mark looms for the Texans in terms of their future plans, and it surrounds the quarterback position.

The question - is Davis Mills the franchise quarterback of the future for the Texans? Or is he just a bridge quarterback as they look to bring someone new in with their selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

At times Mills has shown flashes of being a potential franchise quarterback. However, through four games this season, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes Mills is the third-worst quarterback in the NFL.

30. Davis Mills - Houston Texans Lovie Smith's squad has actually been competitive all year. But Mills, who stood tall as a rookie in a bad spot, is struggling to control the ball when he absolutely must.

In each of his last two games, Mills has thrown a pair of interceptions, showing inconsistencies that leave fans and analysts questioning his future with the Texans. He has thrown for 908 yards and five touchdowns this season. However, four interceptions have caused uncertainty.

Of course, four games is a small sample size, and Mills could certainly turn things around and catch fire to end the season. Whether or not he does, though, is still to be seen.

If he doesn't? Well, don't be too surprised to see the Texans take a quarterback with their first-round pick in the 2023 draft.

