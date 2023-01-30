Source: Texans Hiring of 49ers DeMeco Ryans 'Will Get Done', 2nd Interview Set

On the verge of becoming the sixth coach in franchise history, DeMeco Ryans is expected to meet with the Houston Texans on Monday.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' coaching search could close their vacancy within 24 to 48 hours. The Texans interviewed eight candidates over the previous three weeks, and DeMeco Ryans stands as Houston's lone candidate.

According to reports, Ryans could meet with the Texans for his second interview as soon as he concludes his responsibilities with the 49ers on Monday.

His hiring could be finalized by Tuesday or Wednesday.

The NFL Network report coincides with what a source told Texans Daily.com, that the hire of Ryans "will get done this week."

The Texans fired Lovie Smith on Jan. 8. And since his departure, general manager Nick Caserio has been adamant about nailing Houston's hiring process.

"We're going to do it from a coaching process standpoint," Caserio said. "We've already talked about implementing some different techniques and tactics that we feel can help us and relying on more members and people in the organization, making it a more inclusive process and not just making it about one individual or one person. We’re trying to be proactive."

Ryans was the seventh of eight candidates the Texans interviewed for their coaching vacancy. Other notable candidates who interviewed with Houston were Jonathan Gannon, Mike Kafka and Sean Payton.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.