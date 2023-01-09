Texans QB Davis Mills 'Grateful' For Lone Season Under Lovie Smith

After one season as head coach, second-year quarterback Davis Mills said he is "grateful" for his lone season playing under Lovie Smith.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans wasted no time getting a jumpstart on the 2023 off-season.

Sunday night, the Texans fired Lovie Smith as coach after one season. Smith's jettison marks the second one-and-done coach in two consecutive years (David Culley) and the third head coach to be let go by the franchise since Bill O'Brien in October of 2020.

Second-year quarterback Davis Mills said it was tough to see Smith's jettison after one season. But he remains grateful for the opportunity.

"I appreciate everything that he has done for me as a coach and as a person," Mills said. "It's tough when something happens that way. He had done a lot of great things around here this past season. I am excited to see where he ends up next. I know he will do good things."

Mills said he saw the news on social media when he heard of Smith's firing. And like the rest of his teammates, he had hoped the Texans had a better season to avoid another coaching change.

Under Smith, the Texans finished the 2022 campaign with a 3-13-1 record. Mills said he is optimistic in CEO Cal McNair and general manager Nick Caserio that their next head coach would help the franchise move in the right direction.

"It's a result-driven business," Mills said. "I still think our best football as a franchise is still ahead of us.

"I am excited to see what Nick has in store this offseason because I know he is going to bring in the right people. We are excited to continue building a great franchise around here."

Mills started 15 out of a possible 17 games with Smith as head coach. He completed 61.0 percent of his passes for 3,118 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

