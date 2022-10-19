Pass Rush a Primary Need in Too Early Texans Draft Talk

At 1-3-1 the Houston Texans aren't officially out of anything. Of course, this fact is as true about the playoffs as it is about owning the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

If you flinched when you read the word 'playoffs' you aren't alone, which is why many Texans fans are already looking forward to what - or who - might be coming in the near future.

In his mailbag column titled Dear Drew, Texans TV Host Drew Dougherty fielded a question about that future from one such fan. Jefferson Lee asked Dougherty where the team should focus as a priority when next year's selection meeting comes around.

"We're still a dozen games and then three-plus months after that from the 2023 NFL Draft," Dougherty responded. "But as of right now, I'd lean with the pass rush (over the offensive line). There are some intriguing prospects at edge rusher, and the Texans are currently armed with 11 picks next April. They'll have their own first-rounder, as well as Cleveland's."

In one current mock draft, the Texans take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the top pick and then take Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the ninth overall selection.

According to Sports Illustrated's 2023 NFL Draft big board, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is the top edge rusher in the upcoming class, followed by Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey and Clemson's Myles Murphy.

However, there's a big gap currently between the overall ranking of Foskey and Murphy, making passing on Anderson with their first pick riskier for Houston.

But that's a discussion for the future.

