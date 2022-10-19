Skip to main content

Pass Rush a Primary Need in Too Early Texans Draft Talk

One win has many looking forward to what might be, and that includes the possibility of a new pass rusher for the Houston Texans next April.

At 1-3-1 the Houston Texans aren't officially out of anything. Of course, this fact is as true about the playoffs as it is about owning the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

If you flinched when you read the word 'playoffs' you aren't alone, which is why many Texans fans are already looking forward to what - or who - might be coming in the near future. 

In his mailbag column titled Dear Drew, Texans TV Host Drew Dougherty fielded a question about that future from one such fan. Jefferson Lee asked Dougherty where the team should focus as a priority when next year's selection meeting comes around. 

"We're still a dozen games and then three-plus months after that from the 2023 NFL Draft," Dougherty responded. "But as of right now, I'd lean with the pass rush (over the offensive line). There are some intriguing prospects at edge rusher, and the Texans are currently armed with 11 picks next April. They'll have their own first-rounder, as well as Cleveland's."

In one current mock draft, the Texans take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the top pick and then take Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the ninth overall selection. 

According to Sports Illustrated's 2023 NFL Draft big board, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is the top edge rusher in the upcoming class, followed by Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey and Clemson's Myles Murphy.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

However, there's a big gap currently between the overall ranking of Foskey and Murphy, making passing on Anderson with their first pick riskier for Houston.

But that's a discussion for the future. 

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

davante adams 1
Houston Texans Latest News

Davante Adams 'Push'? Texans at Raiders: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

By Zach Dimmitt
Houston Texans executives Jack Easterby (right), Nick Caserio (left)
Houston Texans Latest News

‘Character’ Flaw: Jack Easterby’s Time With Patriots Foreshadowed Acrimonious End With Texans

By Mike D'Abate
John Perry
Houston Texans Latest News

Former Texans Coach John Perry Demoted From Offensive Coordinator Position at Sam Houston

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_18540922
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Brevin Jordan Returns To Practice Following Week 6 Bye

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19027822
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Coach Lovie Smith on Going to Longhorns Game: 'Had a Blast'

By Zach Dimmitt
easter
Houston Texans Latest News

Jack Easterby Says 'Goodbye' To Houston Texans In 'Appreciation' Statement

By Mike Fisher
Jack Easterby | Cal McNair
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans CEO Cal McNair Says Jack Easterby Departure Was 'Mutual'

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_16851015
Houston Texans Latest News

'A Question For Ownership': Texans Coach Lovie Smith Speaks On Jack Easterby's Firing

By Coty M. Davis