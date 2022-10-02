Texans Down Big After First Half vs. Chargers

The Houston Texans have had a first half that they would like to forget in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium.

Surprisingly, entering the Sunday matchup, the Texans were 5.5-point favorites over Los Angeles, despite sitting at 0-2-1.

And it appears that the Chargers have taken being underdogs to a team without a win personally, jumping out to a 27-7 lead over Houston heading into the locker room at halftime.

The Charges came to Houston boasting one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL, and even without star wideout Keenan Allen in the lineup, have lived up to that billing, totaling 293 yards of offense.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been the catalyst of that offensive attack completing 16 of 23 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the ground game has also been on point for the Chargers, with do-it-all running back Austin Ekeler rushing eight times for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other end for the Texans, things have been much different, with Houston totaling just 157 yards and just 58 through the air.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills, who has been inconsistent throughout the first three games, has been largely ineffective, completing 13 of 16 passes for just 75 yards and an interception.

Houston has been effective on the ground, however, rushing eight times for 99 yards, 75 of which came on the Texans' only score of the game from Dameon Pierce.

The score from Peirce has been the lone bright spot for the Texans offensively throughout the day, and if the Texans are going to have any hope of getting back into this game, they must figure out a way to move the ball through the air.

