Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday ... complete with a powerful and personal endorsement from none other than J.J. Watt.

“As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco thought it was the right place to live, it was the right place to live for me,” Watt tweeted Friday night. “Captain, leader, smart, tough, personable, crushed it as (a coordinator) ...

"He will be a great head coach.”

And maybe a "great coach'' in Houston.

Watt, the former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year as a member of the Texans who just retired after finishing his career in Arizona, issued his statement as a reaction to the news of the completion of the interview with Ryans, with whom he played in 2011.

Ryans, the former Texans second-round pick from Alabama, played with Houston from 2006-11 and then later with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012-15.

As a player, Ryans helped create a foundation for a franchise that at the time was just four years old.

And as a coach? Working now with the San Francisco 49ers, Ryans has been in charge of one of the NFL's best units. the helm of one of the league's best defensive teams.

This season, the 13-4 49ers - who play host this weekend to the Dallas Cowboys in a second-round playoff game - are allowing just 17 points per game.

In addition to his talents, Ryans would in theory invigorate the Houston fan base - a fan base that could include J.J. Watt once again, as a supportive observer.

