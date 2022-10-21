Texans Injury Report: Who's In and Who's Out vs. Raiders?

The Houston Texans released their injury report Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams are coming off their bye week as two of only four teams in the league with one win headed into Week 7.

Texans starting defensive end Jon Greenard has been officially ruled out for the second consecutive game.

Greenard injured his calf this week in practice and won't play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn't practice Friday morning.

A former third-round draft pick from Florida, Greenard led the Texans with a career-high eight sacks last season. He also missed a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars due to an ankle injury. He has 1 1/2 sacks, five tackles for losses, and three quarterback hits his this season.

Rasheem Green is expected to replace Greenard in the starting lineup

Texans veteran wide receiver Chris Moore is officially questionable on the injury report after participating fully after missing a game against the Jaguars due to a hip injury.

Moore didn't practice Wednesday but is trending toward being available for Sunday's game.

Moore has eight receptions for 108 yards this season on a dozen targets in four games.

In his career, Moore has recorded 76 career receptions for 846 yards and six touchdowns. He caught 21 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets last season.

Tight end Brevin Jordan is questionable on the injury report but is also expected to be available for the game against his hometown Raiders. The former University of Miami standout has three catches for eight yards in two games this season.

Las Vegas (1-4) entered the campaign with some solid expectations after making an impressive late-season run into the AFC playoffs last year.



But the Raiders’ lowly record doesn’t match the star-studded talent their offense possesses, as Vegas poses arguably the toughest test a young Texans defense (1-3-1) has faced up to this point in the season.

