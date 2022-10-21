Texans Rookies Derek Stingley Jr. & Jalen Pitre Praised by Raiders' Josh McDaniels: 'Big Challenge'

The Houston Texans sit at a 1-3-1 record heading into Sunday's road matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, but there's no telling where they'd be without their elite class of rookies.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addressed Wednesday the play from Houston's first-year contributors on both sides of the ball, but it was the Texans' defense that he admitted would present a "big challenge" for the Las Vegas offense due to rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and rookie safety Jalen Pitre.

"(Stingley Jr.) and Pitre both. These ... were two guys - it wasn't surprising that they were drafted where they were in April," McDaniels said. "Their entire secondary, like I said, there's very few teams who get their hands on more balls than this team does. Big challenge for us, those two guys will be part of it."

Pitre is second on the team in total tackles (38) and leads all Texans in interceptions with two. Stingley Jr. is third on the team in solo tackles (24) and snagged his first-career interception in Houston's 13-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9. Both have also added a sack.

As for Stingley Jr., the No. 3 overall pick in April, he's caught the attention of McDaniels for reasons that go beyond the stats.

"Stingley's very sticky in coverage, got great transition ability, good ball skills," he said. "He's really learning how to do it at our level now and a guy you're gonna have to be aware of in coverage, where he's at, what he's doing.

And as for Pitre?

"Same thing with the young safety (Pitre)," McDaniels said. "He's made a lot of plays."

Despite the praise, the assignment is a daunting one for the two rookies on Sunday, as they'll be tasked with defending All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, undoubtedly one of the best pass-catchers in this era.

Stingley Jr. and Pitre could use a strong performance against Adams as a significant stepping stone in their young careers. The Texans and Raiders kickoff at 3:05 p.m. CT from Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

