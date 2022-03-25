Browns QB Deshaun Watson Comments on Texans’ ‘Different Direction’

During his first media press conference as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson spoke briefly about his departure from the Houston Texans.

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson on Friday addressed the media for the first time as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. It was his first press conference since Jan. 4, 2021, as a member of the Houston Texans.

Watson spent the bulk of his introductory press conference Friday afternoon proclaiming his innocence — as he continues to face 22 active civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct.

But the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback did take a moment to address what went wrong in Houston, four months after signing a max contract in September.

"Both of us were going in different directions," Watson said. "For me to be able to accomplish all of the things I wanted to do, it was time for us to part ways. I know the contract was given to me that summer. But I was honest and straightforward with the organization. They were honest with me. And we came to the conclusion that departing was the best situation."

Troy Taormina-USA Today Deshaun Watson John Glaser-USA Today Deshaun Watson and Bill O'Brien Kirby Lee-USA Today Deshaun Watson

The Texans went 4-12 during Watson's final campaign while actually playing in Houston. The decline took place one season after the Texans advanced to the divisional round of the 2019 playoffs with a 10-6 record. They were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to win Super Bowl LIV.

Watson demanded a trade following the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio and former coach David Culley. On March 18, Watson waived his no-trade clause in favor of the Browns. Houston received a massive haul of draft picks in exchange for their former franchise quarterback.

"I think everybody just wanted clarity, and we said from the beginning that we’re going to be patient, going to try to be very thoughtful and try to make the right decision for the organization," Caserio said. "We felt it was the right time, so that’s why we went ahead and made the decision that we did. We’re excited about moving forward."

Watson played four seasons for the Texans before missing the entire 2021 campaign due to an unfulfilled trade request and off-field legal problems.

The Texans drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He ended his career throwing for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts. Watson went 28-25 after starting 53 games for the Texans.