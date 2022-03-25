Skip to main content

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Comments on Texans’ ‘Different Direction’

During his first media press conference as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson spoke briefly about his departure from the Houston Texans.

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson on Friday addressed the media for the first time as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. It was his first press conference since Jan. 4, 2021, as a member of the Houston Texans. 

Watson spent the bulk of his introductory press conference Friday afternoon proclaiming his innocence — as he continues to face 22 active civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct.

But the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback did take a moment to address what went wrong in Houston, four months after signing a max contract in September.

"Both of us were going in different directions," Watson said. "For me to be able to accomplish all of the things I wanted to do, it was time for us to part ways. I know the contract was given to me that summer. But I was honest and straightforward with the organization. They were honest with me. And we came to the conclusion that departing was the best situation."

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson | Bill O'Brien

Deshaun Watson and Bill O'Brien

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

The Texans went 4-12 during Watson's final campaign while actually playing in Houston. The decline took place one season after the Texans advanced to the divisional round of the 2019 playoffs with a 10-6 record. They were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to win Super Bowl LIV. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

1362132382
Play

Low-Risk, High-Reward: Does QB Desmond Ridder Make Sense for Texans?

Drafting the Cincinnati quarterback makes sense to NFL.com

By David Harrison12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago
USATSI_17964944
Play

'No Regrets': Former Texans QB Deshaun Watson Introduced As Browns' Next Star

Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson says he has no regrets on how things transpired with his investigation

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
dw press cleve
Play

Deshaun Watson Proclaims Innocence: "I’ve Never Assaulted Or Disrespected Any Woman'

"I understand the seriousness of the allegations,'' Watson said in the midday presser in Cleveland. "I’ve never assault a single woman. I’ve never disrespected any woman.

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Watson demanded a trade following the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio and former coach David Culley. On March 18, Watson waived his no-trade clause in favor of the Browns. Houston received a massive haul of draft picks in exchange for their former franchise quarterback.

"I think everybody just wanted clarity, and we said from the beginning that we’re going to be patient, going to try to be very thoughtful and try to make the right decision for the organization," Caserio said. "We felt it was the right time, so that’s why we went ahead and made the decision that we did. We’re excited about moving forward."

USATSI_17965081

Deshaun Watson

USATSI_17964932

Deshaun Watson

USATSI_17964977

Deshaun Watson

Watson played four seasons for the Texans before missing the entire 2021 campaign due to an unfulfilled trade request and off-field legal problems. 

The Texans drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He ended his career throwing for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts. Watson went 28-25 after starting 53 games for the Texans.

1362132382
News

Low-Risk, High-Reward: Does QB Desmond Ridder Make Sense for Texans?

By David Harrison12 minutes ago
USATSI_17964944
News

'No Regrets': Former Texans QB Deshaun Watson Introduced As Browns' Next Star

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
dw press cleve
News

Deshaun Watson Proclaims Innocence: "I’ve Never Assaulted Or Disrespected Any Woman'

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
Texans - Watson Caserio
News

Texans Ex Deshaun Watson: Update on Latest Criminal Complaint

By Timm Hamm6 hours ago
USATSI_17158536
News

NFL Draft: Could Texans Find Franchise RB In San Antonio?

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
USATSI_15436540
News

Texans Attend Penn State Pro Day: Draft Justin Reid Replacement?

By Cole ThompsonMar 24, 2022
Bear 2
News

Too Much Sauce: Texans Like Cincinnati's CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

By Coty M. DavisMar 24, 2022
NFL Draft
News

NFL Announces Kansas City Dates as 2023 Draft Host

By Texans Daily StaffMar 24, 2022