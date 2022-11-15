HOUSTON — Jordan Akins recently said faith led him back to the Houston Texans in August, and the veteran tight end is making the most of his second tenure.

During the Texans' Week 10 loss to the New York Giants, Akins had one of his best performances of the season. He recorded a team-best 72 yards on three catches, as his contributions helped boost the Texans' subpar offensive production at MetLife Stadium.

Akins' play against the team that released him during the NFL cutdown day on Aug. 30 was a full-circle moment, and a significant positive coach Lovie Smith cited amid Sunday's defeat.

"It seemed like from the moment we picked him up, the guy has just made play after play," Smith said. "He’s a tough matchup. Every time we threw the ball, it seemed like he was able to make some type of big play."

Smith was pleased with Akins' performance against the Giants. His only gripe was wishing that the Texans had taken advantage of Akins' on-field production that led to Houston getting into the red zone on three occasions.

One of Akins' receptions led to a 46-yard gain that placed the Texans on 1st-and-goal early in the fourth quarter. The drive ended, however, with rookie running back Dameon Pierce fumbling on second-and-goal.

Smith has emphasized the importance of the Texans finding consistency on the offensive side of the ball. But Akins has been Houston's most consistent contributor since his season debut against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 25.

Akins began the season with uncertainty as one of 16 players on the practice squad. At the time, it appeared that Akins' current status as Houston's primary tight end was a far-fetched idea, given that the Texans expected to utilize Pharaoh Brown, O.J. Howard and Brevin Jordan.

But injuries and lack of production from the position group have opened a door of opportunity for Akins.

Akins has now recorded 231 yards on 14 catches, to go along with one touchdown in seven appearances for the Texans in 2022.

"He’s just a good, productive football player," Smith said. "We ... really need to get into the game plan more."

Akins registered 1,491 receiving yards on 128 receptions through 65 career games. His best season came during the 2019 seaso when Akins caught 36 balls for a career-high 418 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The production of Akins, who first came to Houston as a third-round pick in 2018 before leaving briefly last spring for New York, once helped the Texans finish the year with a 10-6 record before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during the divisional round of the playoffs. And now, he's helping them again.

