Brandin Cooks Reveals Truth On Texans Red-Zone Struggles vs. Giants

After several failed trips, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks places emphasis on the Houston Texans red zone struggles against the Giants.

HOUSTON — After missing the previous game essentially due to his frustration following the trade deadline, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks returned to the Houston Texans lineup on Sunday at the New York Giants.

He caught four balls for 37 yards during the Texans' 24-16 loss at MetLife Stadium. Cooks said it felt great being back on the field with his teammates but was disappointed that the same issues that have hindered the Texans' season reoccurred during their Week 10 defeat.

"That’s the name of this game," Cooks said. "The games in the league come down to the wire, and not coming out on the other side consistently is frustrating."

Offensive consistency. Penalties. And red-zone struggles. They all play significant roles in the Texans falling to a record of 1-7-1. The most devastating penalty the Texans sustained during the game took place at the 10:01 mark of the fourth quarter.

Cooks was the recipient of a 19-yard touchdown pass from second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Cooks' touchdown would have brought the Texans within four points, but a holding penalty on rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green nullified seven points and pushed Houston back 10 yards. 

On the next play, Giants defensive back Dane Belton intercepted Mills' touchdown pass attempt to veteran wide receiver Philip Dorsett.    

"You get in the end zone, and it gets called back — regardless of who, it’s a tough one," Cooks said. "The game is so close, and to not be able to capitalize in the red zone a couple times is definitely tough."

Mills' interception took place a possession after rookie running back Dameon Pierce fumbled on second-and-goal. The Texans got into the red zone on two other occasions and only converted a touchdown once.

After the game, Cooks - who last week expressed his disappointment in not being traded in a way that cost him his team captaincy - emphasized the importance of the Texans improving their red-zone struggles with the hopes of having one-score games work in their favor moving forward.

Following the loss, the Texans have the second-worst red-zone scoring percentage after converting just 44.0 percent.

"We just have to be able to convert," Cooks said. "We would rather have touchdowns in that situation. It is always going to be tough to be able to get away with that."

