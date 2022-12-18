Texans WATCH: Jordan Akins Gives Upset-Hungry Houston Lead Over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The Houston Texans are at it again.

After nearly upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, the Texans are looking to complete the job against an opponent that's arguably the best in the NFL, as the Kansas City Chiefs headed into NRG Stadium on Sunday with eyes on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

But after a third-quarter touchdown from Texans tight end Jordan Akins, those top-seeded hopes took another hit. Akins used his big frame to beat his defender at the goal line before falling into the end zone for a 12-yard score and a 21-16 lead for the Texans as the fourth quarter drew closer.

The touchdown came on the heels of the second fumble recovery of the game by the Houston defense.

"You gotta go in there with the mentality that you're gonna have to play your best football," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said earlier in the week. "I think you saw last week, they played a great football team in the Cowboys. They were down there where they probably should've won."

The Texans seem to be sick of hearing about moral victories. As the fourth quarter begins, they're looking for the upset they've been searching for.

