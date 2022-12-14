'We'll See': Texans Coach Lovie Smith Not Revealing QB Plans vs. Chiefs

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith isn't willing to share his plans of potentially deploying a two-quarterback offense on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Houston Texans don’t have anything left to play for this season besides pride, player development and in-game experience for the future.



But this is hardly keeping Texans coach Lovie Smith from making sure he doesn’t show too much of his hand in order to gain somewhat of a competitive advantage headed into Sunday’s matchup with the always-dangerous Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium.

In the heartbreaking 27-23 Week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Smith and the Texans nearly pulled off the road upset by deploying a two-quarterback system with Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel that caused some problems for an elite Cowboys defense,



And in order to give themselves a chance to do something similar headed into the meeting with Kansas City and the final three regular-season games after, Smith is making sure to keep his secrets under wraps.



“I’d like to answer your question, but me answering that question kinda tells you what we’re gonna do with our plan," he said. "We have a plan.”

The duo found success trading snaps, as Driskel handled some designed runs and the occasional throw while Mills stayed steady as a pocket passer. Driskel finished 4 of 6 passing for 38 yards and a touchdown and added seven carries for 36 yards while Mills went 16 of 21 passing for 175 yards and an interception.



It was Driskel who was deployed on the goal line for a potential game-sealing score late in the fourth quarter, but the Cowboys came away with a stop. His success as a dual-threat weapon against Dallas can't be ignored, but Smith seems to be holding off revealing anything until game time.

“You mentioned the two-quarterback system,” Smith said to a reporter. “That’s what we did (Sunday). No more than that. We’ll see exactly what we do that gives us the best chance.”

The Texans and Chiefs kickoff at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.