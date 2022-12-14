Follow along with TexansDaily.com for all the latest news, notes, and transactions on the Houston Texans

DEC 14 PIERCE OUT Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce sustained what a league source tells TexansDaily SI is a "mild high-ankle sprain'' in the Sunday loss at the Dallas Cowboys ... and it is believed Pierce will miss at least one game because of it.

Sources tell us an MRI showed no structural damage ... but arguably Houston's best player, Pierce will now likely sit for Sunday's visit from the powerful Chiefs.

DEC 11 PIERCE HURT? OUTS Dameon Pierce has been a big contributor to the Texans' taking a 23-20 lead to the final eight minutes of this meeting at Dallas against the heavily favored Cowboys ...

But the rookie standout is limping now, and will be monitored.

Rex Burkhead and Eno Benjamin are next guys up.

DEC 11 DIGGS, HANKINS INJURED During their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys lost a pair of key defenders to injury.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs was forced out of the game with a hand injury, and went to the locker room for treatment.

He has since returned.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Hankins was also knocked out of the game on the very next play after Diggs.

He is questionable to return.

Finally, Cowboys starting right tackle Terence Steele also went down with an injury, and is questionable to return with a left leg injury.

He is currently in the locker room undergoing evaluation.

DEC 4 HUG IT OUT Deshaun Watson is back on an NFL field for the first time in 700 days and it is all quite awkward.

The three-time Pro Bowler, the focal point of sexual-misconduct allegations that caused him to sit out the entirety of the 2021 season and serve an 11-game suspension this year, is here at NRG Stadium debuting for the Cleveland Browns ...

But not before half-hugging it out with his old boss.

Prior to kickoff, the former Texans star QB crossed paths with Houston owner Cal McNair. And

NOV 16 DESHAUN WATSON HITS PRACTICE FIELD

Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has now taken part in his inaugural practice with the Cleveland Browns, after hitting the field for the first time on Wednesday.

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick.

As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks.

Watson played four seasons in Houston after being drafted out of Clemson with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He ended his Texans career throwing for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts. Watson went 28-25 after starting 53 games for the Texans.

NOV 16 TEXANS LAND RODGERS

The Texans were awarded wide receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers from the Green Bay Packers, according to a league source.