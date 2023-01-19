WATCH: Texans LT Laremy Tunsil Nails First Shot At Rockets Game vs. Hornets

While enjoying his off-season, Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil nailed his first shot at the Rockets' home game against the Hornets.

Laremy Tunsil may be disappointed that he was not named an All-Pro tackle for the 2022 campaign. But the Houston Texans' starting left tackle said he is enjoying his off-season.

He took the first shot ahead of the Houston Rockets inter-conference game against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night inside the Toyota Center. Tunsil connected on the free-throw attempt, which earned the Rockets Clutch City Foundation $5,000.

Tunsil was thrilled he made the basket but did not like that his shot hit the backboard. He revealed that Texans' CEO Cal McNair gave him tips about holding his follow-through. But had he missed the shot, Tunsil said McNair encouraged him to dunk and make amends.

"It was a dope experience," Tunsil said. "I'm an all-net kind of guy, but it went in, so it counts. I was nervous but confident."

Tunsil said he played basketball throughout his childhood. He played until his senior year of high school, which included a short prep-basketball career in AAU before fully committing to football.

Since the Texans' season ended, Tunsil said he played a game of basketball last week to begin his offseason. He finished his fourth season in Houston and had 676 pass-blocking snaps, 17 pressures, and one sack.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.