Texans Skid Continues In Loss To Giants

The Houston Texans continued to tumble up the NFL Draft standings on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Giants at MetLife Stadium 24-16, and dropping to a 1-7-1 overall record.

And in the end, it was simply the same story on a different day for the fledgling franchise.

Once again, Lovie Smith and the Texans could not get out of their own way on Sunday, suffering from the same issues on both sides of the ball throughout the day, starting with the offense.

For the Texans, Sunday marked the eighth time in nine weeks that they scored 20 points or less, as well as the fifth time this season that they have scored 17 points or less.

Many of those issues began in the first half, where Houston was held to less than 100 yards of offense, more than half of which came on a 44-yard rush from rookie Dameon Pierce.

And while they were able to find more success in half No. 2, inconsistencies and mistakes kept them from getting a reasonable shot at a comeback win.

In essence, it was too little, too late for Houston.

As for the defense, it was a very similar day on that side of the ball for the Texans, who yet again allowed an opposing running back to have his way throughout the afternoon.

This time, it was Giants star Saquon Barkley, who totaled 152 yards on 35 rushes, with a touchdown.

Following yet another frustrating and disappointing loss, the Texans will return home to NRG stadium, where they will take on the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders will be coming off of a short week, after facing off with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

