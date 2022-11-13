Skip to main content

Live In-Game Updates: Texans Take on Giants In Big Apple Battle

Can the Houston Texans contain one of the league's best running back during an interconference battle against the New York Giants?

The Houston Texans head north to take on the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns.

The Texans rank last in the league in run defense (181.6 yards per game), 19th in passing defense (217.5), and 30th overall. That could get worse against a Giants team who rushes for 161.5 yards per game, good enough for fifth in the league.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for 779 yards and five touchdowns this season.

"First thing, it’s a good sound to it, ‘going against another top-10 running back’, saying that we have a top-10 running back," coach Lovie Smith said. "I think whatever you are, as a football team, what you believe, your personality, you don’t get away from that." 

Texans star receiver Brandin Cooks has returned to the lineup after missing the Texans' Thursday night loss for personal reasons after expressing his displeasure on social media and privately that he wasn't traded at the NFL deadline.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (1-6-1) at New York Giants (6-2)

ODDS: The Texans are 5.5-point underdogs to the Giants.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 13th, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV/RADIO: CBS|KHOU 11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Lovie Smith's high praise for Pierce:

1st Quarter:

The Texans received the ball first. Houston records the first three-and-out of the game. Punt.

Change of possession

The Giants scored on their first possession of the game with a nine-yard touchdown pass between quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Lawrence Cager. Their play ended a 68-yard, 10-play drive.

Giants 7, Texans 0

Change of possession

The Texans recorded the second three-and of the game. Punt.

Change of possession

