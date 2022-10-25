Skip to main content

Texans Coach Lovie Smith: QB Davis Mills 'Getting Better and Better Each Week'

Lovie Smith reaffirmed his faith in Davis Mills and discussed his continued growth on a weekly basis.

As it currently stands, the Houston Texans own two top-five picks in the 2023 draft, No. 2 overall and No. 5 overall which they own via the Cleveland Browns from the Deshaun Watson trade. 

What the Texans do with those two picks, though, is of course yet to be determined. However, a growing consensus from some fans and analysts believes they should use one of those two picks on their next franchise quarterback and move on from Davis Mills.

While fans may want to move on from Mills, coach Lovie Smith remains firm in his support of his quarterback and believes he is continuing to get better on a weekly basis.

“My comments have been that Davis Mills is getting better and better each week,” Smith said. “I mean, maybe we haven’t thrown for 500 yards each week, but we’ve seen growth from him. That continues throughout."

"We have some issues we need to clean up, but the quarterback position is not it.”

Mills has thrown for 1,350 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.8 percent of his passes through six games this season. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

No, he isn't producing eye-popping or video game numbers, but there is still reason to remain positive about Mills moving forward.

Whether or not the Texans truly believe that Mills is the future at the quarterback position is a question that won't be answered until the draft comes around in April. 

Until then, though, Mills is the Texans' quarterback and he has the support of his coach, which is enough for now.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_18824468
Houston Texans Latest News

Wounded Texans: Lovie Smith Will Wait To Provide Injury Updates

By Coty M. Davis
CE9C80FB-B274-43C5-813F-55CE71D043D9
Houston Texans Latest News

Source: Houston Texans Sign WR Tyron Johnson, Raiders Ex

By Aaron Wilson
Christian Harris
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans LB Christian Harris' Potential Intrigues Lovie Smith

By Aaron Wilson
USATSI_19289417
Houston Texans Latest News

Following Loss To Raiders, Texans Stress Importance Of Stopping The Run

By Coty M. Davis
Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans
Houston Texans Latest News

'Figured Out': Raiders Crack Texans' Code Late for Massive 4th Quarter

By Grant Afseth
CCA1BA4D-F10A-4437-AE8A-A0B34CBA83AF
Houston Texans Latest News

Painful Loss: Texans' Maliek Collins, Nico Collins, Kenyon Green Injured at Raiders

By Aaron Wilson
USATSI_19288650
Houston Texans Latest News

Best Game of Season for Davis Mills in Texans Loss to Raiders

By Coty M. Davis
dameon pierce 221
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss

By Zach Dimmitt