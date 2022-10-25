Texans Coach Lovie Smith: QB Davis Mills 'Getting Better and Better Each Week'

As it currently stands, the Houston Texans own two top-five picks in the 2023 draft, No. 2 overall and No. 5 overall which they own via the Cleveland Browns from the Deshaun Watson trade.

What the Texans do with those two picks, though, is of course yet to be determined. However, a growing consensus from some fans and analysts believes they should use one of those two picks on their next franchise quarterback and move on from Davis Mills.

While fans may want to move on from Mills, coach Lovie Smith remains firm in his support of his quarterback and believes he is continuing to get better on a weekly basis.

“My comments have been that Davis Mills is getting better and better each week,” Smith said. “I mean, maybe we haven’t thrown for 500 yards each week, but we’ve seen growth from him. That continues throughout."

"We have some issues we need to clean up, but the quarterback position is not it.”

Mills has thrown for 1,350 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.8 percent of his passes through six games this season.

No, he isn't producing eye-popping or video game numbers, but there is still reason to remain positive about Mills moving forward.

Whether or not the Texans truly believe that Mills is the future at the quarterback position is a question that won't be answered until the draft comes around in April.

Until then, though, Mills is the Texans' quarterback and he has the support of his coach, which is enough for now.

