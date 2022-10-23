Skip to main content

Houston Texans Blow Second Half Lead, Fall To Raiders in Las Vegas

The Houston Texans are back in the loss column after blowing a second half lead to the Las Vegas Raiders

Coming off of a much-needed bye week, the Houston Texans entered their Sunday matchup in Las Vegas against the Raiders, looking to start a winning streak. 

Unfortunately for Houston, it wasn't to be, as the Texans blew a late third quarter lead, en route to a 38-20 loss in Las Vegas.

For a while, it looked as though the Texans had turned the corner and taken control of the game midway through , with Houston taking a 20-17 lead late in the third quarter. 

However, that is when Raiders running back Josh Jacobs began to run wild, and took over the game himself, scoring touchdowns on three consecutive drives, to put Las Vegas up for good, and send the Texans packing. 

Jacobs finished the game rushing 20 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns, while catching three passes for an additional 12 yards.

Meanwhile, the Texans also allowed Derek Carr to remain relatively unbothered throughout the contest, with the veteran completing 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Offenseively, the Texans seemed to have gotten things back on track, as QB Davis Mills completed 28 of 41 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Dameon Pierce had yet another solid outing of 20 carries for 92 yards. 

However, after a late Mills interception that the Raiders took back for a score, the wheels once again came off on their way to their fourth loss of the season.

Following the loss the Texans will return home to Houston, where they will welcome their AFC rival Tennessee Titans, to Reliant Stadium.

The Titans, who could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, have won four of the last five matchups over Houston, and are coming off of a 19-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. 

