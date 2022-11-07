HOUSTON -- If the NFL season was over today, the Houston Texans would own the No. 1 overall pick of the draft.

At the midway point of the regular season, the Texans are off to a 1-6-1 start.

And speculation about their plans for the NFL Draft have already begun in earnest, especially talk about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans have been outscored by 50 points overall, falter consistently in the fourth quarter in addition to trademark slow starts.

They can't stop the run, ranking last in the NFL and there are significant big-picture decisions awaiting them in the offseason about the all-important quarterback position.

Their only win is over the Jacksonville Jaguars, to go with a tie against the Indianapolis Colts.

It's been another disappointing season. One year removed from David Culley's ill-fated one-and-done season, the results aren't much different under coach Lovie Smith.

Here's a position-by-position look at where the Texans stand halfway through the season:

Quarterback: D

In his second season as the starter, quarterback Davis Mills has regressed statistically after an encouraging finish to his rookie season.

Yes, Mills lacks outstanding skill personnel to work with outside of running back.

Mills also lacks consistency.

He has passed for 1,656 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 62.8 percent accuracy for an 81.2 passer rating.

As a rookie, he passed for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 66.8 percent accuracy for an 88.8 passer rating.

On this trajectory, it's hard to imagine the Texans foregoing drafting a potential franchise quarterback and sticking with Mills as the long-term future at the position.

Running back: A

Dameon Pierce is a violent, punishing runner. The fourth-round draft pick from Florida is a strong candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

He has energized the Texans' running game, ranking fourth in the NFL entering Sunday's game in rushing yards.

Pierce's impact speaks volumes, transforming the Texans' offense into a run-first, smash-mouth approach.

Pierce, Lovie said, is "what we want to be.''

While the offense has been lackluster, it's clear that Pierce is a keeper and the most dangerous weapon on the team.

Wide receiver: C

Brandin Cooks wanted to be traded and expressed his displeasure when efforts to do failed at the NFL deadline. He hasn't been in sync with Davis Mills this season.

Nico Collins got off to a strong start, but missed the past two games with a groin injury.

Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett have been solid backups.

Tight end: C-plus

Jordan Akins has been extremely effective since being promoted from the practice squad.

O.J. Howard is a strong blocker who can body defenders out of his way as a receiver.

Brevin Jordan hasn't built on a promising rookie season.

Teagan Quitoriano caught a touchdown in his first NFL game on his first NFL reception.

Offensive line: B-minus

Pass protection has largely been above average.

Laremy Tunsil is playing at a Pro Bowl level again at left tackle.

Tytus Howard is a natural at right tackle.

With Justin Britt not playing for personal reasons, Scott Quessenberry has mostly held his own at center.

Right guard A.J. Cann has solidified the position.

Rookie left guard Kenyon Green, a first-round draft pick from Texas A&M, has allowed 26 quarterback pressures, second-most in the NFL at his position, according to Pro Football Focus. He has four penalties. Green has been a strong run blocker, though, and has upside.

Defensive line: C

Jerry Hughes is the bright spot with seven sacks. He's still a strong pass rusher at age 34.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard's presence is missed. He's on injured reserve with a calf injury after recording a team-high eight sacks last year.

Defensive tackle Roy Lopez was benched the past two games, and is in a rotation now.

Maliek Collins is arguably the best player on the defense, but he's still dealing with a chest-rib injury.

The Texans need more of a pass rush to make this 4-3 defense work.

Linebacker: F

One of the major reasons why the Texans rank last in the NFL in run defense is this position.

Christian Kirksey is the defensive signal caller and team captain and he has made his share of plays, but he hasn't provided a hard-hitting presence in the middle.

Rookie Christian Harris, since being activated from injured reserve from a hamstring injury, has flashed athleticism. He's also displayed rust and has missed a lot of tackles.

Kamu Grugier-Hill asked to be released and he was, signing with the Arizona Cardinals, after being replaced by Harris.

Garret Wallow has had his moments as the third linebacker.

Secondary: B

This is the best part of the Texans' defense.

Signed to a two-year, $9 million contract, veteran Steven Nelson has been solid every game and has made some big plays.

First-round draft pick Derek Stingley Jr. hasn't allowed a touchdown pass.

He's given up an 85.9 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks, but he keeps getting better and better.

Jalen Pitre, a second-round draft pick from Baylor, has two interceptions for the most among rookie safeties. He has also missed 19 tackles, the most of any safety in the league.

Jonathan Owens has also missed a lot of tackles and made a lot of tackles.

Nickel back Desmond King is having a strong season.

Special teams: B-plus

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn is having his best season.

He has hit 14 of 16 field goals and 13 of 13 extra points.

Cameron Johnston is averaging 49.1 yards per punt.

Long snapper Jon Weeks, a former Pro Bowl selection, is having his usual sterling season.

The return game hasn't been spectacular, but Desmond King and Tremon Smith are reliable.

Special teams coordinator Frank Ross' units have been steady every week and play with intensity.

