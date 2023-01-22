'Creative' Mike Kafka Up Next On Texans' Interview List

New York Giants offensive coordinator becomes the the eighth candidate to interview for Texans' head coaching vacancy Sunday.

HOUSTON -- New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is ready to talk.

With the Giants eliminated from the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans head coaching candidates Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen, Kafka interviews Sunday via Zoom with the AFC South franchise's search committee along with the Indianapolis Colts.

A previously scheduled interview with the Carolina Panthers was delayed along with other head coaching candidates, including Sean Payton, due to the death of a soccer player for the Charlotte MLS team owned by David Tepper.

Kafka, 35, a former NFL backup quarterback who played at Northwestern, follows previous interviews with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown, Payton, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Gannon, Steichen and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who has since withdrawn his name from coaching searches.

In the mold of a younger offensive coach that’s been popular in recent hiring cycles, including Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, Kafka has played a key role in revitalizing the career of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Texans need a new head coach.

And one way or another that coach will have to either revitalize the career of Davis Mills or develop a new young quarterback - whether that be Bryce Young, Will Levis, CJ Stroud, or someone else.

They'll gauge if Kafka is ready for that challenge.

