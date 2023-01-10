Texans Request to Interview Giants Coach Mike Kafka: Details

The Houston Texans could now look to take a swing on offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who has helped lead the re-energized New York Giants to their first postseason appearance since 2016.

The Houston Texans have requested to interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for the team's vacancy at head coach, per reports Tuesday from NFL Network.

Houston is joining the Carolina Panthers, who have requested to interview Kafka as well.

The Texans, who fired coach Lovie Smith on Monday after just one season, could now look to take a swing on a coach that has helped lead the re-energized Giants to their first postseason appearance since 2016.

Kafka was a journeyman quarterback on multiple practice squads in his playing career after being a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010.

He got his NFL coaching start in arguably the best place for offensive minds, as he joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kafka was then promoted to quarterbacks coach the following season and was a key mentor for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won league MVP during Kaka's first season in the role.

Under coach Andy Reid, Kafka and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVI over the San Francisco 49ers to cap off the 2019 season.

Kafka was brought on as New York's offensive coordinator this past offseason as a new regime under coach Brian Daboll took over.

The Giants are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday, giving Kafka another chance to show his ability to orchestrate a Giants offense once thought to be one of the league's worst.

