Is Cam Hart a Promising Draft Selection for Texans at Pick No. 42?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans added a pair of cornerbacks during free agency with the signings of former first-round picks Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson. However, coach DeMeco Ryans vowed the Texans' off-season acquisitions will not change their approach for the 2024 NFL Draft.
General manager Nick Caserio said at the NFL Combine in February that his goal this off-season was to "have someone playing opposite of [Derek] Stingley [Jr.]. As a result, the Texans could take a cornerback with their top overall selection in the draft.
According to Chad Reuter's seven-round mock draft, NFL.com featured the Texans taking defensive back Cam Hart with the No. 42 pick from Notre Dame.
Hart is entering the draft as a prominent Day 2 prospect. He finished his college career with 90 tackles, 58 solo hits, 17 pass deflections and a pair of interceptions. During the 2023 season, Hart notched a pass coverage grade of 84.2.
"We go through, evaluate all the positions and try to have a good feel for the guys that we would like to add to our team," Ryans said during the first day of voluntary workouts on Monday.
"Just because we’ve added guys at a lot of different positions, that doesn’t stop us from evaluating every position and looking at every avenue to continue to upgrade our team and continue to get our team better."
