Tank Dell 'Looks Great' at Start of Texans Off-Season Workouts
HOUSTON — Nico Collins became the fourth wide receiver in Houston Texans team history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. But if not for a season-ending injury to Tank Dell, the Texans would have had two players to achieve the feat — a first in franchise history.
Dell sustained a broken fibula during the Texans' Week 13 victory over the Denver Broncos, which required season-ending surgery on Dec. 4. At the time of the injury, the then-rookie-receiver had recorded 709 yards on 47 catches and seven touchdowns across 10 games.
Dell has since posted several social media videos that featured him back to health. He recently spent time in Los Angeles with C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs and John Metchie III, developing their on-field relationship before the start of voluntary workouts. According to Stroud, Dell "looks great" amid his anticipated return to the field.
"He’s gotten a lot better," Stroud said. "Mentally, I think for both of us, really all of the rookies coming into Year two, everything is starting to slow down, and the wheels aren’t turning so much up in your head. You’re starting to play ball. Being able to throw with him in L.A. was really big and [John] Metchie looks amazing as well – some of the other guys that came out as well. It’s been amazing to get some work in."
Dell played a notable part in the Texans' success before his season-ending injury. The Texans traded up during the 2023 NFL Draft to land the services of the former University of Houston prospect in the third round. Dell has since established himself as one of the best young players at his position.
The Texans' receiving unit averaged 307.5 yards when Dell was in the lineup in 10 of the first 11 games. After Dell's season ended prematurely, the production of the position group decreased to an average of 209.5 yards in the final seven games.
Coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Dell's attendance during the first day of voluntary workouts while expressing his excitement amid his return.
"That was a devastating loss for us last year, losing him," Ryans said. "He’s such a dynamic player for us, such an inspiration for myself — a lot of our team. So, I’m excited to see Tank back working with our guys, and excited to see him make that same jump I talked about from year one to year two."
