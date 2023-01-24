With the Texans likely going in a new direction at the quarterback position, one AFC coach predicted a potential trade.

When the Houston Texans secured a 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, it cost them a chance at the No. 1 overall pick.

With that pick, it was widely speculated that the Texans would have taken their next franchise quarterback. Now, though, they are in possession of the No. 2 overall pick and must wait to see if the Chicago Bears trade the No. 1 pick or use it themselves.

However, in ESPN's NFL executive predictions, they have the Texans landing a quarterback not from the draft, but through a trade.

The quarterback in question? Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders.

In their prediction, an AFC coach linked Carr to Houston through the connection of general manager Nick Caserio has ties to Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler.

"Nick will be looking for a high-character quarterback. That will be important to him," the coach said. "Derek fits that mold."

Carr didn't have a stellar 2022 season, but he would still be an improvement from Davis Mills. He threw for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games while completing 60.8 percent of his passes.

Should the Texans believe Carr is the quarterback they want moving forward, they have the draft capital to make a move. They have 11 picks, including two that land in the Top 12.

While Carr's time in Las Vegas is nearing its end, there is no telling where he will play next season. Houston is a possibility, but when it comes to the next quarterback of the Texans, it is much more likely they come via the draft in April.

