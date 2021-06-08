Report: Texans Struggling To Sell Tickets

According to a recent report, the Houston Texans are struggling to sell season tickets for the upcoming 2021 NFL season, in yet another PR blow for the franchise.

Finally, some good news (of sorts) for Houston Texans fans. If any of you were on the lookout for season tickets, you're in luck. This comes following a report by Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle which suggests that the organization may be playing in front of a threadbare crowd in 2021.

For the Texans, 2021 has been a rocky ride headlined by negative press, whether it was about their disappointing and tumultuous 4-12 2020 season, subsequent coaching hires, roster rebuild or otherwise.

Oh, and Deshaun Watson.

And it would seem that many fans have had enough.

"Hell would freeze over before I’d spend a nickel on Texans tickets this year," said Solomon, who also stated that he has gone from 12,734 on the waiting list for a season ticket, to eligible for one in a few short weeks.

And for Solomon, the decision was easy, and did not come down to the roster, the players or the civil lawsuits surrounding quarterback Watson.

"The ineptitude starts at the top," said Solomon. "That is why I couldn’t find a reason to justify spending on tickets."

This mentality has been a prevailing one, if social media is to be believed.

Perhaps the 2021 season will be better than most are expecting and can give fans a reason to feel they should return to NRG Stadium.

On the plus side ... For the optimists, this news can be read as a great opportunity to finally get yourselves an NFL season ticket.

