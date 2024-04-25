Where Are the Houston Texans Picking in the 2024 NFL Draft?
It is finally draft day. The moment we have all been waiting for. The Houston Texans made history in 2023 becoming just the fifth team in NFL history to earn a playoff spot with a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback.
Making the playoffs was a huge success for the Texans in 2023 and they even made it to the divisional round. They improved even more this offseason with excellent additions at a number of positions and will look to keep that momentum strong as they head into the NFL Draft.
The 2024 NFL Draft is set to kick off tonight at 8 PM ET. Although the Texans don't have a first-round pick, they will still be tuned in in case they want to try and move back up into the top 32 selections. If they don't, they still will want to keep an eye on who is getting drafted near the end of the night as they will have two picks to begin Day 2 of the draft.
Houston traded their 23rd overall pick and a seventh-rounder to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the 42nd overall pick in this year's draft along with a 2nd and 6th in 2025. They also sent the Cincinnati Bengals a seventh-rounder this year in exchange for RB Joe Mixon, dealt DT Maliek Collins to the San Francisco 49ers for a seventh-rounder in 2025, and perhaps the biggest splash of all they acquired WR Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills along with a sixth-round and 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick.
With that being said, we decided to list out all of the Texans' picks in 2024 as we go full steam ahead into the NFL Draft.
Round
Overall Pick
2
No. 42 (from Minnesota)
2
No. 59
3
No. 86 (from Philadelphia)
4
No. 123 (from Cleveland)
4
No. 127
6
No. 188 (from Las Vegas through New England and Minnesota)
6
No. 189 (from Buffalo through Denver and Los Angeles Rams)
7
No. 238 (from New Orleans)
7
No. 247
