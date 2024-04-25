Texans Draft Exclusive: How 'Dedication and Hard Work' Made Keenan Stewart a Prospect
HOUSTON — Coach DeMeco Ryans knew what positions needed the most improvements when the Houston Texans walked off the field of M&T Bank Stadium following a tough postseason defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in January.
After the team rushed for 38 yards on the ground, Ryans was aware the Texans had to upgrade their backfield. Outside of Nico Collins, who finished the game with five catches for 68 yards, he also understood Houston had to add more playmakers to its wide receiver unit.
However, after watching Lamar Jackson dominate the Texans from the sideline, Ryans believed that enhancing the team's defensive front had to be the most important goal. He succeeded by adding Denico Autry and Danielle Hunter in free agency.
Ryans will continue adding to the Texans' defensive line during the 2024 NFL Draft. And his desires could lead to Houston drafting prospect Keenan Stewart from UTEP.
"It's been a lot of dedication and hard work," Stewart told Texans Daily. "A lot of sacrifices. I'm just focusing and shutting people out. I am trying to change my life. I am just excited and working hard."
Stewart enters the draft as a defensive tackle who embodies what Ryans is scouting to improve the team's interior d-line. He displayed his potential for four seasons at UTEP. But before honing his skills in El Paso, Stewart began his collegiate career as a JUCO prospect at Iowa Western.
At the time, the NFL appeared to be a distant dream. Stewart redshirted his first year and spent every practice studying the game as a scout team prospect. Taking a step back and learning from more experienced players helped shape Stewart into an NFL prospect who can help the Texans' interior defensive line.
"With our defensive tackle position, what we’re looking for — we play an attacking style front – and we want guys who can attack," Ryans said. "We want guys who can do that no matter the size. There’s a different range for different types of players. It’s all about our guys being explosive up front and being able to do what we’re asking them to do."
Stewart registered 129 tackles during his career at UTEP. In his final season with the Miners, he set a career-high in tackles with 37.
He also achieved an impressive feat by recording two or more tackles in each of the 12 games he played during the 2023 season. Stewart recorded a season-high six tackles in September, helping the Miners win 28-14 over the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals.
The potential Stewart showcased led to him once holding the highest Pro Football Focus grade in the nation. He produced an overall grade of 92.7, anchored by a 94.4 run-defense grade.
"I like to stop the run, and on third-down, I like to rush the passer," Stewart said. "I have experience all over, even at defensive end. At UTEP, we played a bunch of different fronts. They [the opponent] are trying to come at you. You are trying to come at them — it becomes a battle of whose hands are coming first.
"I love to attack. Stopping the run is what I do. I pride myself on it. You have to be the one who attack first. I feel like you have to attacks every play."
Stewart will embrace an opportunity to play for the Texans or any team that would give him a chance to achieve his goal. He doesn't plan to celebrate after hearing his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft.
He will be grateful for the opportunity. But Stewart plans to work out immediately after the draft. It's his way of staying true to the dedication and hard work that build the groundwork toward a pro career.
"For me, the grind will not stop," Stewart said. "It's all about me getting better. It would mean the world to me — an opportunity of a lifetime."
