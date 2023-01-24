Texans to Interview Giants Mike Kafka For Second Time

The Texans are set to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for the second time

The Houston Texans are set to bring in New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for his second interview with the franchise on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Kafka's first interview took place via zoom on Sunday with Texans owner Cal McNair and general Manage Nick Caserio.

Wednesday's interview will be in person and in Houston.

The Colts and Panthers have also interviewed Kafka for their head coaching vacancies.

Kafka got his NFL coaching start in arguably the best place for offensive minds, joining the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive quality control coach in 2017.

He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach the following season and was a key mentor for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won league MVP during Kafka's first season in the role.

Under coach Andy Reid, Kafka and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVI over the San Francisco 49ers to cap off the 2019 season.

Kafka was brought on as New York's offensive coordinator this past offseason as a new regime under coach Brian Daboll took over.

Under Kafka, the Giants averaged 333.9 yards per game offensively, including 148.2 yards per game on the ground - the fourth-best mark in the NFL.

The Giants also saw a resurgence for starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who had by far the best year of his career, leading New York to the divisional round of the playoffs, and completing 317 of 472 passes for a career-best 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions.

He also rushed for a career-high 708 yards and seven more scores on 120 carries.

The Giants were eventually eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles in that round, freeing up Kafka to do in-person interviews.

