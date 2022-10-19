Skip to main content

Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Defenders Could Be Available at Deadline

As the league gets closer to the trade deadline, could the Houston Texans move on from several veterans as they continue their youth movement?

The calendar year of 2022 has been a year of change for the Huston Texans.

The franchise departed from star quarterback Deshaun Watson in March. Seven months later, the Texans cut ties with former executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby Monday morning.

The NFL trade deadline is less than one month away, which could have the Texans making more changes inside NRG Stadium before Nov. 7. The Texans are still in the early stages of their rebuild. And according to ESPN, Houston could move several elder statements to continue its youth movement.

 "Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and defensive end Jerry Hughes are among players with reasonable salaries ($2 million each) who could help other teams. Same with linebacker Christian Kirksey (also $2 million), because the Texans like several young linebackers who are getting harder looks." — via ESPN

Grugier-Hill and Kirksey could be realistic trade assets for the Texans, given that both linebackers have taken a step back with their on-field attributes this season. 

But Hughes could be a different story. He would make a great addition to any team's front four. Hughes has arguably been the most valuable player on Houston's defensive line after recording a team-high 4.0 sacks during the first five games.

