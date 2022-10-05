The Houston Texans suffered their third-straight loss of the season on Sunday, and the biggest difference between this one and the previous two isn't likely to inspire excitement in the fan base.

For the first time this season, the Texans didn't blow a fourth-quarter lead. Because they never had one.

In fact, after three quarters, Houston trailed the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-14.

The good news rests with the news the Texans actually outscored an opponent in the fourth quarter for the first time this season.

For receiver Nico Collins, it was a career day of sorts, gaining 83 yards on three catches. The highest yardage output he's ever produced in his two NFL seasons.

The first time quarterback Davis Mills tried to find Collins, he was intercepted by Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley.

But Mills and Collins would eventually connect, and the third time they did was the biggest.

A 58-yard connection that took the Texans offense down to the Los Angeles 13-yard line and eventually led to an 18-yard pass from Mills to receiver Brandin Cooks that brought the lead down to just seven.

"When the defense shows the coverage for the opportunity to throw the post route, you got to take it," Collins said about his explosive connection with Mills. "That's what Davis did. We were talking about it on the sideline, what defensive scheme we thought was going to happen and it was the perfect opportunity. It showed the right coverage and he took a shot downfield."

The play could have sparked a classic comeback. And to their credit, Houston shrunk the lead down to three before the Chargers expanded out to the 10-point margin of victory they finished with.

Still, confidence is not an issue, even if finishing games with a win continues to be.

"Nobody wants to lose. We're right there," Collins said about the mood in the Texans' locker room. "I mean yes, it's a little bit frustration but you can't let that kill the rest of the season. Game over now. Last week's over with. It's on to another week, another opportunity."

That next opportunity comes in Week 5, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.