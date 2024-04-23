Texans' CJ Stroud Draws Comparison to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Playing with Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud draws a big appeal. He has talented wide receivers like Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs -- who the team recently acquired from the Buffalo Bills via trade. He's going to have an even bigger opportunity to show what a talent he truly is.
In Stroud's first season in the NFL, he broke out as a star, leading the franchise to the postseason and even winning a playoff game. With this, the hype around the potential he hoists is skyrocketing, even having the Texans making win-now moves to compete for a Super Bowl.
With the 2024 NFL Draft Thursday night, the Texans have the potential to continue adding depth and talent to the roster with Stroud on his rookie contract, building a cheaper contender.
The upcoming draft class is rich with wide receiver position, meaning the Texans could snag a very, very talented receiver with either pick No. 42 or pick No. 59. South Carolina's wide receiver and draft prospect Xavier Legette is one of the talented players at the position in the current pool. He also happens to be very fond of Stroud and the idea of potentially playing with him.
“Playing with C.J. Stroud, that’s almost just as good as playing with Pat Mahomes,” Legette told Texans Wire. “Stroud, he’s young and he did a great job his rookie season. If I’m blessed enough to go there, we could do some damage.”
The Texans have talent at the wide receiver position, but more is always better, especially on rookie deals with plenty of potential. Legette finished his fifth year of college football with 1,255 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The Texans also happened to be Legette's first interview when he began his pre-draft process, though that was before Houston traded for Diggs.
No matter what happens in the draft, it'll be worth watching the level of a contender the Texans built around Stroud this offseason and what sort of leap the team takes in the 2024 NFL season.
- Tank Dell 'Looks Great' at Start of Texans Off-Season Workouts: After his season came to a heartbreaking end, second-year wide receiver Tank Dell "looks great" at the start of the Houston Texans off-season workouts. CLICK HERE
- Josh Allen on Diggs Trade: After four years of sharing the field, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said it was "hard to part ways" with Stefon Diggs following his trade to the Houston Texans. CLICK HERE
- Stefon Diggs Trade Has Houston Texans 'Excited': Houston Texans' Coach DeMeco Ryans and Pro Bowl quarterback C.J. Stroud speak on their excitement for All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs. CLICK HERE