Texans Request Interview With Saints Super Bowl Winner Sean Payton

The Houston Texans have requested permission to interview a Super Bowl-winner in ex-Saints coach, Sean Payton

The Houston Texans seem to be pursuing all possibilities in the search for their new head coach, following the firing of Lovie Smith on Sunday night.

Houston had already requested interviews with various top assistants and up-and-comers across the NFL, including Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans, and more.

Now, it appears they are just getting started.

According to reports, Houston has now requested former New Orleans Saints Super Bowl-winning head coach, Sean Payton.

Payton, who coached the Saints from 2006-2021 (minus a suspension in 2012), is considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the game of football, leading New Orleans to a Super Bowl in 2009, and to the playoffs in nine of his 14 seasons.

In those 14 seasons, Payton amassed a 152-89 record and won seven NFC South Division titles.

He is also known for taking a downtrodden 3-13 Saints 2005 and turning them into a playoff team with a 10-6 record in his first season in 2006.

Payton most recently stepped down from the Saints in 2021, following the retirement of his long-time and future hall-of-fame quarterback, Drew Brees.

Since stepping down from the Saints, Payton has been part of the NFL broadcast team on FOX.

