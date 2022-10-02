Skip to main content

WATCH: Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce Scores 75-Yard Touchdown

Dameon Pierce scored his second career touchdown, as the Houston Texans trailed the Chargers big during the first half.

HOUSTON — Rookie running back Dameon Pierce provided the Houston Texans with a much-needed spark against the Los Angeles Chargers during a Week 4 match at NRG Stadium

Down 21-0 at the 9:48 mark of the second quarter, Pierce ran for a 75-yard touchdown, the longest of his young career. 

Pierce's touchdown was a redemption play after a subpar performance at Soldier Field stadium.

He rushed for a career-best 80 yards on 20 attempts and scored his first NFL touchdown amid the Texans' 23-20 defeat to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. But Pierce will remember the Week 3 loss to the Bears for a more somber reason.

He committed his second fumble of the game late in the fourth quarter. Offensive lineman Tytus Howard recovered the ball to prevent a turnover. But coach Lovie Smith pulled Pierce in favor of Rex Burkhead for the final 10 plays of the game.

"Coach [Danny Barrett] and I have been getting it right before and after practice — D.B. and I are always working on something," Pierce said. "I have probably beaten myself up more than any coach. I am young and still learning. But that is no excuse for me to lose the ball." 

Following Pierce's touchdown, the Texans entered halftime down 27-7 to the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (7) celebrates with teammates after making a touchdown reception during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
