Chargers Take Early 21-0 Lead vs. Texans: Live In-Game Updates

HOUSTON — The previous two weeks have not been kind to second-year quarterback Davis Mills. He played a role in the Houston Texans' inability to sustain drives in the 16-9 defeat to the Denver Broncos on Sept. 18. A week later, Mills threw a pair of costly interceptions that resulted in a loss to the Chicago Bears.

Mills has only completed 55.7 percent of his passes over the previous two games. But by returning to NRG Stadium for the Texans showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mills' performance could take a complete 180.

"The biggest thing is that you’re comfortable at home," Mills said. "You’ve played here before. You don’t have to deal with the crowd noise on offense and that’s a big thing on the away games, just being able to communicate pre-snap and handle everything."

Mills has been a better quarterback at home when compared to the subpar production he showcases on the road.

Mills' best home performance came during a Week 16 victory against the Chargers in 2021, where he completed a career-best 77.7 percent of his passes en route to the Texans' 41-29 win.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (0-2-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

ODDS: The Texans are 5.5-point underdogs to the Chargers.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 2, 2022, at noon CT

LOCATION: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

1st Quarter

The Texans received possession first, where rookie running back Dameon Pierce accounted for six yards. On third down, Mills threw his first interception of the game to defensive back Nasir Adderley. Wide receiver Nico Collins was Mills' target.

Change of possession.

The Chargers made use of their takeaway with quarterback Justin Herbert connecting with wide receiver Gerald Everett in the end zone.

Chargers 7, Texans 0

Change of possession.

Pierce recorded nine yards on his second attempt of the game. A pass interference call placed the Texans on the Chargers' 43-yard line.

Mills later connected with Brandin Cooks for a 15-yard gain, but a holding call on Kenyon Green pushed the Texans back by 10 yards. Defensive lineman Morgan Fox would end Houston's possession with a sack on Mills.

Change of possession.

Linebacker Blake Cashman nearly recorded an interception on the Chargers' first possession. The Texans' defense held the Chargers to a quick three-and-out.

Change of possession.

The Texans put together a solid drive led by Pierce. Mills connected with Cooks for seven yards to set up the Texans on the Chargers' 34-yard line. But Ka'imi Fairbairn would go on to miss a 46-yard field goal attempt.

Chargers 7, Texans 0

2nd Quarter

The Chargers netted 64 yards on nine plays, which resulted in running back Austin Ekeler scoring Los Angeles' second touchdown of the game.

Chargers 14, Texans 0

Change of possession.

Another three-and-out for the Texans. Mills had a chance to connect with wide receiver Nico Collins for a first down but overthrew his pass attempt.

Change of possession.

Herbert connected with wide receiver Mike Williams for a 50-yard gain. Following Williams' reception, Ekeler scored his second touchdown of the day.

Chargers 21, Texans 0

Change of possession.

