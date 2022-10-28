Texans Roster Moves: Grugier-Hill Released, Johnson signed

HOUSTON -- Veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was officially cut by the Houston Texans on Thursday one day after he requested to be released from the roster.

Grugier-Hill's departure comes as the Texans intend to continue to increase the playing time of rookie linebacker Christian Harris, a speedy third-round draft pick from Alabama. Harris will work in tandem with middle linebacker Christian Kirksey, the defensive signal caller, and team captain.

Grugier-Hill was unhappy with his reduced role and was granted his release after discussions with team officials, according to league sources.

“We try to play the guys we think give us the best chance to win," Texans coach Lovie Smith said Wednesday hours before Grugier-Hill asked to be removed from the roster. "Linebacker wise, if there’s nickel, there are two linebackers that can play. Christian Kirksey is our Mike linebacker playing a different position and Christian Harris is going to play for us. Sometimes, it’s just that. It’s a numbers game as much as anything."

The Texans will also utilize linebackers Garret Wallow and Blake Cashman.

Grugier-Hill re-signed this offseason with the Texans on a one-year, $4 million contract. The Texans retained their leading tackler coming off a breakthrough season: career-high 108 tackles, 13 for losses, three sacks, one interception, five quarterback hits. He was a Pro Bowl alternate.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders, though, Grugier-Hill played just 18 snaps (32 percent) as Harris played 68 percent of the snaps. Grugier-Hill has 40 tackles, one for a loss this season. He is expected to draw plenty of interest as a free agent when the Texans officially terminate his contract.

Harris had one tackle and some missed tackles in a 38-20 loss to the Raiders and didn't grade out highly, but did display his athleticism as he covered All-Pro wide receiver, Davante Adams, on his first defensive snap. He also blew up an isolation play to contribute to a tackle for a loss.

“He and everybody else can improve on an awful lot," Smith said. "As I said Monday, liked everything he did for his first game as an NFL pro. He got better at practice today. Excited about what he’s going to do in the future.”

Grugier-Hill played last season under a one-year, $3.25 million contract.

Previously with the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and New England Patriots, Grugier-Hill forced two fumbles and had an interception that he returned 82 yards in a win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans brought in former Pittsburgh Steelers and Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson for a visit, but he wasn't immediately signed to a contract, per a league source.

Meanwhile, the Texans addressed their need for reinforcements at defensive tackle with starter Maliek Collins sidelined with a chest injury.

The Texans officially signed veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson. Johnson was last with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

Johnson is a former Minnesota Vikings fourth-round draft pick from Iowa who was with the Texans last season before being released, then re-signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad when defensive tackle Vincent Taylor broke his ankle.

He played in 12 games last season for the Texans, recording 23 tackles, two for losses and one quarterback hit, and one fumble recovery.

In 2020 with the Vikings, he had 44 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

For his career, Johnson (6-foot-2, 316 pounds) has recorded 110 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, 11 tackles for losses, and 10 quarterback hits.

Meanwhile, practice squad wide receiver Drew Estrada got injured in practice and was placed on the practice squad-injured list.

Estrade, an undrafted rookie from Baylor, tore his Achilles, per a league source.

Estrada (6-foot, 196 pounds) is a Dartmouth transfer who caught 30 passes for 367 yards last season at Baylor. He had six catches for 33 yards and one touchdown in the Big 12 championship game.

At Dartmouth, he had 2,392 career all-purpose yards and was a second-team All-Ivy League selection as a wide receiver and return specialist.

The Texans replaced Estrada on the practice squad with wide receiver Michael Young, an undrafted rookie from Cincinnati.

Young, a transfer from Notre Dame, signed with the Indianapolis Colts after the NFL draft.

He caught 74 career passes for 862 yards and seven touchdowns combined between his time at Notre Dame and Cincinnati.

He was released by the Colts in August.