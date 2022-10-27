HOUSTON -- Texans wide receiver Tyron Johnson has speed to burn.

The New Orleans native has run the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds and can provide a deep threat for the Texans' offense with his ability to stretch the field.

"I bring speed to the table," Johnson said inside the Texans' locker room after being signed this week. "I unlock a part of the field to where someone with my speed can get to, like deep, and just help the other guys get open on their routes and help the team win."

This marks Johnson's third stint with the Texans after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2019.

Johnson (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) has also played for the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. He has 22 career receptions for 414 yards and three touchdowns.



"We’re excited about Tyron getting in here, becoming a part of what we want to do," Texans coach Lovie Smith said. "He has a history here. Of course, started here, good target, good size, good speed. We’re excited about him."



Johnson was cut from the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad on Saturday. There just wasn't a spot for him on a roster populated by standout wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

"Pieces fall where they may," Johnson said. "They have stars over there, guys they want to use. I didn't get used too much. I would rather be somewhere where people want to use me and help this team win."

The Texans are dealing with an injury issue at wide receiver with starting wide receiver Nico Collins sidelined with a groin injury he sustained Sunday during a 38-20 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. Collins' injury is regarded as day-to-day, per league sources.



Adding Johnson could give a boost to the offense and fresh legs.

“I think he’s going to help a lot," Texans quarterback Davis Mills said. "From going back and watching a little film on him and seeing him today, he’s able to take the top off a defense. He can fly. I’m excited for that, especially as we continue to develop the run game.

I feel like we’ve been running downhill really well. It’s going to make defenses pack the box, and even if we show some kind of play-action, they’re going to have to step up and respect the run. That will give him more time to get behind the defense, and we can lay the ball out there and get some big plays.”



As a junior at Oklahoma State, Johnson caught 53 passes for 845 yards and seven touchdowns. He caught 80 passes for 1,288 yards in 26 games at Oklahoma State after transferring from LSU. Johnson has a background with Pep Hamilton from his time with the Chargers. And he feels he has grown a lot since his previous stints in Houston.

"It feels good to be back," Johnson said. "Tytus Howard was here when I was here. A lot of the rest of them are gone. Strength staff, nutrition, all still here, good to see their faces, good to be with Pep, too.

"I'm more of a vet now. Coming in as a rookie, not knowing what's going on, going with the flow. Now, I know exactly what the team wants from me and how to meet the standard. I'm just here to help."

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.