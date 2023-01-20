Texans Interview Sean Payton; How Much Could He Cost Houston?

The Houston Texans seem ready to make a game-changing hire at head coach. Is Sean Payton worth it?

The Houston Texans are in the market for a new head coach after firing Lovie Smith on Jan. 9 after just one season on the job.

The search has already begun for what would be the fifth head coach, interim or not, since 2020. Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has come up in the discussion, as he's reportedly already had his interview with Houston, though the Denver Broncos seem to be the front-runners.

"He already has spoken with the Texans, he's going to speak with the Panthers," Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said. "It sure seems like, though, if Sean Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."

Although nothing is set in stone for the Texans to hire a coach like Payton, whose name is as hot as any in the current market, it's an interesting thought to think about how much it might cost them.

Reports are now indicating that Payton wants $20 million to $25 million per year from whichever team is willing to pull the trigger. Per Sportico, this would potentially make him the highest-paid coach in the NFL, passing coaches like Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll and Sean McVay.

Payton has accumulated a 152-89 record as a head coach and led the Saints to a win in Super Bowl XLIV. Even as New Orleans struggled to find that elusive second title after securing the franchise's first championship in the 2009 season, Payton and legendary quarterback Drew Brees always kept the team in contention.

But despite the résumé, Payton's asking price might be a bit too steep for the Texans. It all depends on the kind of risk Houston general manager Nick Caserio and company are willing to take.

