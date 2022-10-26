Skip to main content

Texans vs. Titans: Derrick Henry & 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

The Houston Texans will go all-out to stop Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, but other challenges await.

The Houston Texans once again found themselves right in the thick of things against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road Sunday but failed to follow through on coach Lovie Smith's desire to "finish" and fell 38-20.

Now, the first of two brutal three-game stretches begins, as the Texans will host the Tennessee Titans (4-2) on Sunday ahead of matchups to begin November against the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) and New York Giants (6-1).

If the Texans can keep up with Tennessee's punishing rushing attack, it could serve as a potential recipe for how they can combat the similarly strong running games of New York and Philadelphia.

Let's look at three players the Texans need to keep tabs on.

RB Derrick Henry

An obvious selection, what can we say about Henry that hasn't already been said millions of times?

One of the best running backs in the league, Henry is a bruising runner that can accelerate in the open field or use his 6-3, 247-pound frame to bulldoze defensive linemen in between the tackles. Henry has nine rushing touchdowns in 10 career games against the Texans. He'll look to add insult to injury for a Houston defense that just allowed Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to rumble with 20 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

WR Robert Woods

The Titans average the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (165.5) this season but still have solid veteran talent at receiver for quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw to. Woods is the clear No. 1 target, leading the Titans in catches (20) and yards (230), but has just one touchdown this season.

Still, as a 10-year vet operating from the slot, he could pose a challenge for a young Texans secondary. Woods could finally have the breakout game he's been looking for.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Alongside Woods is the big-bodied Westbrook-Ikhine. At 6-2, 211 pounds, he'll likely be Tannehill's top option down the field.

In Tennessee's run-first offense, Westbrook-Ikine has just seven catches for 138 yards this season but proved last year he's capable of solid production, as he totaled 38 grabs for 476 yards and four touchdowns. He could be a tough out for Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

RB Dontrell Hilliard

While Houston's defensive game plan will likely be an all-out focus on stopping Henry, Hilliard is a threat in the passing game and in third-down situations. He has just six carries for 26 yards this season but is third on the team in catches (12) and receiving yards (132) while adding three touchdowns through the air, accounting for half of the six scores Tannehill has thrown this season.

Hilliard could see a minimal role if the Titans build a big lead, but his presence as a third-down back should have an impact early in the game.

