Texans vs. Titans: 3 to Watch in Week 8

The Houston Texans are looking to return to the win column as they prepare to face off against their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. PT at NRG Stadium.

Though many Texans are expected to garner some attention, here are three players or units that might raise an eyebrow when Houston takes the field against the Titans.

Dameon Pierce

While Houston’s win-loss record may not instill much excitement among the fan base, the performances from some of their young players continues to inspire great hope for the future. One such dynamic rookie is Pierce. The fourth-round pick from Florida leads all rookies and ranks sixth in the NFL with 504 yards rushing.

Pierce carried the ball 20 times for 92 yards and caught all four of his targets for 25 yards in last week's 38-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. It marked his fourth straight game with more than 100 yards from scrimmage. Pierce has 402 rushing yards, 68 receiving yards and three rushing touchdowns over that period. As such, expect him to be the focal point of the Texans’ offense against Tennessee.

Davis Mills

Mills' solid performance in Week 7 against the Raiders was overshadowed by the Texans having to play catch-up for most of the fourth quarter. He completed 28 of 41 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns with one interception against the Raiders. The Stanford product posted season highs in attempts and completions.

While Houston’s offense is not at its best when trying to match its opponent score-for-score, Mills may be able to find some success on Sunday against the Titans. Tennessee ranks next to last defending the pass, giving up 277.5 yards per game. With the return of starting defensive back Amani Hooker from the concussion protocol last week, his presence at safety, along with Kevin Byard in the slot ensures that Tennessee will keep their battles close. Still, expect Mills to at least test the mettle of the Titans’ secondary.

Texans Run Defense

The Texans run defense remains woeful. Houston ranks dead last (32nd) in containing the run. Their task only gets more difficult with Derrick Henry and the Titans coming to town.

In the loss to the Raiders, Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs torched the Texans for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns. Houston’s run defense is allowing an alarming 164.7 yards per game.

Conversely, Henry has 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns on 170 carries in just 10 career games against Houston. Though he may have missed both meetings against the Texans last season with a foot injury, he has run for at least 200 yards in his last three games against Houston.

Containing Henry will take a monumental, collective effort from the Texans front seven. If they can marginally disrupt the Titans star running back by chipping his routes and preventing him from finding a rhythm, Houston has the talent to pull off the victory. However, if they are unable to do so, it could be a long day at NRG Stadium.

