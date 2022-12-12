Texans Killer, Ex Colts WR T.Y. Hilton Signs with Cowboys

After coming away with a thrilling 27-23 win over the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys have signed veteran receiver and former Indianapolis Colt T.Y. Hilton, per reports Monday from NFL Network.

Hilton appeared in 10 games for the Colts last season but has been a free agent since the offseason following continuous injury troubles. He had spent 10 seasons with the team after being a third-round pick out of Miami in 2012.

But during Hilton's prime, he and former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck carved up the Texans' defense.

Hilton has 103 catches for 1,820 yards and 11 touchdowns in 20 games against the Texans in his career with the Colts. This included eight 100-yard receiving performances.

One of Hilton's best games of his career came against the Texans in a 33-28 win for the Colts on Oct. 9, 2014, as he posted nine catches for 223 yards and a touchdown.

But in the previous season, Hilton had already shown the Houston defense what he was capable of, as he gashed its secondary with seven catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

The Texans barely dodged the Hilton bullet again on Sunday against Dallas and will instead prepare for a Week 15 meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium.

