Houston Texans Urged to Pursue Coveted Star WR in Free Agency
The Houston Texans are going to need to find some help at the wide receiver position during the upcoming offseason.
With Tank Dell potentially out for the entire 2025 season due to the gruesome leg injury that he suffered and Stefon Diggs coming back from an ACL tear and being a free agent, the Texans need to get young star quarterback C.J. Stroud more weapons.
Houston will have plenty of options if they do choose to get aggressive in trying to add a wideout. If they choose to make a huge win-now move, they could pursue one of the most coveted upcoming free agents.
Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News has urged the Texans to consider getting involved in the upcoming free agency of Cincinnati Bengals' impending free agent star Tee Higgins.
"Higgins is set to be the biggest fish in an ocean of free agent wide receivers in 2025. While the Texans already gave a long-term deal to Nico Collins, they should double up, pay Higgins, and build a juggernaut of talent around Stroud while he's still on his rookie deal," Bailey wrote.
Adding a piece like Higgins would elevate the Houston offense in a huge way. Having a wide receiver duo of Nico Collins and Higgins would place Stroud in a great position.
During the 2024 NFL season, Higgins put together big-time production. He played in 12 games, racking up 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. Putting up those numbers despite missing five games is impressive.
Higgins is also just 25 years old. He is the kind of piece that a team could build around as a cornerstone for years to come.
While the idea is nice, Higgins is going to have a huge market. It also appears that he would like to stay with the Bengals if they can work something out.
Is it likely that the Texans will sign Higgins or even be an aggressive contender to sign him? Probably not, but the idea is fun to think about.
All of that being said, Houston wants to win. They also want to support their franchise quarterback. Making a move for Higgins would check both of those boxes.
Before all of that starts coming up though, the Texans have a playoff run to try and make.