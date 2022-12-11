Texans vs. Cowboys Live Updates: Dallas Takes Early 14-10 Lead Over Texans

The Houston Texans are still searching for answers in hopes of improving their play at quarterback. Sunday afternoon, Kyle Allen had another appalling performance during the Texans' 27-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium.

Coach Lovie Smith has expressed his desire for better production from the quarterback corps over the previous few weeks. And after passing on the idea to claim Baker Mayfield off waivers, the Texans named second-year quarterback Davis Mills as the starter under center for their Week 14 match against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys.

Through 10 games, Mills completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions before his benching on Nov. 26.

"I hope we get similar results to last year," Mills said. "I felt like last year when I was able to come back for the second time, I played really well at the end of the season. These past two weeks allowed me to sit back and continue to learn."

WHAT: Houston Texans (1-10-1) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

SPREAD: Houston Texans +17.5 (-110), Dallas Cowboys -17.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 43.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Texans +1000, Cowboys -2000

1st Quarter:

The Cowboys scored on their opening drive of the game following an 11-yard run from Tony Pollard. Veteran Ezekiel Elliott helped the Cowboys get into great field position following a 25-yard run at the 12:45 mark of the first quarter.

Cowboys 7, Texans 0

Change of Possession

The Texans went three-and-out during their first offensive drive of the day. While punting, Cowboys' returner KaVontae Turpin muffed a punt that led to an extra possession for the Texans.

Behind backup quarterback Jeff Driskel, the Texans recorded 24 yards which led to a one-yard touchdown from rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

Cowboys 7, Texans 7

Change of Possession

Following an impressive first drive, the Texans' defense held the Cowboys to a three-and-out. Punt.

Change of Possession

Mills began the drive by connecting with wide receiver Chris Moore for a 37-yard gain. The play set up a 43-yard field goal made by Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Texans 10, Cowboys 7

Change of Possession

End of 1st

2nd Quarter:

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott connected with wide receiver Noah Brown for a 51-yard reception on 3rd-and-12. Brown's reception later set up a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Pollard.

Cowboys 14, Texans 10

Change of Possession

The Texans recorded 35 yards on 10 plays, but Pierce came short of the first-down on 4th-and-3. Turnover on down.

Change of Possession

Three-and-out for the Cowboys. Punt.

Change of Possession

